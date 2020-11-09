Katrina Kaif looks nothing short of glorious as she stuns in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree for Diwali

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:41 IST

After Bollywood diva Malaika Arora left fans swooning in designer Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree in ginger bronze colour, Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif too opted for the ensemble from Ruhaaniyat collection but in grape rose ombré shade. Looking nothing short of glorious, Katrina gave a glimpse of her “Diwali ready” pictures in the same and the fashion police could not get over her stunning festive look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared two pictures which caused double trouble on social media platforms and set the Internet on fire. Looking like a vision of art, Katrina was seen draped in six yards of the chiffon shaded saree with self sequins embroidery.

The actor teamed it with a cut-sleeves grape rose shaded dupion silk blouse and a similar colour satin in-skirt. Leaving her waxy textured tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle, Katrina accessorised the traditional look with a gold and pearl layered neckpiece, a pair of gold jhumkis with studded rubies, a gold finger ring and a set of gold bangles all showcasing traditional, intricate and exclusive Kaarigari from Kalyan Jewellers’ Ameya collection.

Opting for dewy makeup, Katrina wore a nude pink lipgloss, highlighted cheeks, rosy eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows. Looking like a perfect combination of grandeur and grace and striking sultry poses for the camera, Katrina captioned the pictures, “Diwali ready in this stunning AMEYA set from @Kalyanjewellers_official. Enjoy #traditionsoftogetherness safe at home this #Diwali (sic).”

The three piece saree look originally cost Rs 1,35,000 on Manish’s website. The look is perfect for a cocktail party as the collection brings back all the colours of the 50s and mixes them in a different colour narrative to reveal bespoke shades that are unique and party-perfect.

