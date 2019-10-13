LMIFW 2020: Designers Shivan, Narresh bring Seoul on ramp

fashion-and-trends

The pulsating street and the throbbing vibe of Itaewon, Seoul, was revivified on the ramp as designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja showcased their collection ‘Seoul Series’ on the final day of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Spring/Summer 2020.

Inspired by their recent trip to South Korea, the designers enlivened the opulent and unparalled culture of the bustling Korean Peninsula.

The duo recreated their encounter with the South Korean fashion, music and architecture in the line-up of 45 athleisure and luxe urban style outfits.

“South Korea’s defined tradition, present-day culture and hospitable people have contributed to the development of ‘Seoul Series’,” Kurkreja said.

The “Seoul Series” features oversized jumpers, swimwears, baggy bottoms and dresses in five different prints - Morning Calm, Hututi, Kurt, Seoul Soul and Mujigay - developed by the designers with a distinct contemporary Korean artful approach.

New fabrics like Korean PVC, mettalic silver foil, mettalic melange jersey, hand-woven Korea lace, surfaced leather along with classic fabrics like organza, velvet and crepe will used for the swimwear and resortwear silhouettes.

The colours chosen were rosy, aqua, kebia, golden, ivory, ruby signifying different Korean elements. The aqua colour was inspired by the Han river, Kebia derived from Korean caviar, ivory the famous rice cakes of South Korea and ruby the five-flavoured Omija Berry used in Korean tea.

The couturiers have also put focus on distinct pattern in decorating the outfits with techniques like interlacing, ruched and ruffled details, puffed and quilted sheaths and oversized proportions highlighting structured contours.

Models accessorised the look with hand-embroidered amoeba belt and Korean rose belts in shapes like oli, tiffin, travel pochette in croc-finish leather.

The event also saw menswear designer Pawan Sachdeva presenting his collection ‘Trailblazer’. He has used rugged and rustic textures, clouding patterns and blurred borders to retain his signature style of giving an edgy touch to athleisures.

Sachdeva has used lock printing with an abstract influence on cotton textiles to create clean silhouette like oversize jackets, trench-coats, flared bottoms and light weight inners with structured detailing in colours like darker tones like greys and blacks to denim blue, mustard and greens.

Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim was also seen walking the ramp as showstoppers for the designer.

