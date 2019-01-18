Manushi Chhillar’s stunning throwback pics are all about elegance, shimmer and sheer

Manushi Chhillar is one of those celebrities who definitely stays true to herself, when it comes to fashion. While she has the tendency to change up her look, it’s always been graceful. On Thursday, the former Miss World posted few throwback pictures to Instagram from her “Miss India days” — and it’s clear Manushi Chhillar’s never uncomfortable in what she’s wearing. In the unseen photos, Manushi stuns in a sophisticated silver dress with plenty of sequins, embellishments and embroideries. The dress is a touch sexy thanks to a plunging neckline and sheer details. With her equally glamorous diamond jewellery and regal demeanour, Manushi Chhillar looks phenomenal. Check out these photos of her stunning gown that’s all things glitzy:

Manushi Chhillar’s designer gown with intricate embellishments can give brides their princess moment. If you’re a bride-to-be looking for pure opulence for your wedding reception or cocktail party look, a gown peppered with twinkling, jewel-like accents is a good option. Like Manushi Chhillar opt for subtle colour decorated with silver and gold threadwork and ornate beading for a bridal look that’s daring yet ladylike. If you’re thinking of adding an air of magic and mystery to your reception dress with delicate illusion details, browse through these sexy and subtly sheer Manushi Chhillar gowns for inspiration. These figure-flattering dresses are for every bride who is seeking graceful romance but also looking to turn heads:

