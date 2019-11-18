Movember Tales: Be ‘beard-tiful’ this No Shave November

fashion-and-trends

No-Shave November is about spreading awareness and research in cancers related to men. The month is all about keeping the razor aside and embracing ones hair which many otherwise lose to cancer.

No-Shave November or Movember a linguistic blend of words for moustache, ‘mo’, and November. It’s an annual event involving growing moustaches through the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues including, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and also throws light on suicide prevention. The Movember Foundation runs the Movember charity event on its official site Movember.com. The men are referred to as Mo Bros by this foundation.

There are different types of moustaches and beards sported by men namely, handlebar, soul patch, goatee, chin curtain and others.

Follow these tips and tricks shared by a Myntra Fashion Stylist to keep your beards and moustaches well-groomed and clean this Movember:

Beard balm/oil: It keeps the beard soft and hydrated, regulates the natural oils and reduces irritation by moisturizing the underneath skin. A consistent application of the beard oil boosts the beard (hair) growth.

Beard wax to keep the beard ‘beard-tiful’: Style with waxes designed to benefit that elegant mane. Like balms and oils, beard wax is multi-faceted; it grooms the beard. You can also use the wax for a strong, easy and flexible styling for the moustache. Alternatively, if the moustache is just growing, start to twist it in the desired shape and then use the wax.

Beard Wash: When it comes to men’s grooming, a beard wash is essential to keep the beard soft and shiny. It treats the coarse hair of the beard and replenishes the skin below. It removes dirt, dust, beard-ruff (same as dandruff in hair!) and other impurities from the beard.

Beard Shampoo and conditioner: You can use a medicated beard shampoo to do away with the minor infections and rashes; or/and a beard conditioner to counter the dryness which causes beard-ruff, dry or flaky skin underneath the beard.

Trimmers and beard combs: Don’t cut your beard in November; but don’t leave it wild and bushy either. Go with a well-maintained one by using trimmers; and then prepping it up by using a beard comb for clearing out any dead skin or combing out any beard-ruff. Combing your beard also increases blood circulation in the area.

Beard colour: Use a beard colour to simply look younger or match the colour of your beard with the colour of your hair.

Diet: One of the most important aspects is to increase protein intake and have a healthy diet for hair growth.

The rules of No-Shave November are to stay honest. So, flaunt your beard and celebrate the novel cause!

-- With inputs from IANS

