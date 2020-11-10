e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Neena Gupta in floral bloom saree and Masaba Gupta in candy pink lehenga look like a vision to behold this Diwali

Neena Gupta in floral bloom saree and Masaba Gupta in candy pink lehenga look like a vision to behold this Diwali

Neena Gupta-Masaba Gupta celebrate their love for ethnic in respective floral bloom chanderi saree and candy pink silk lehenga and we are totally tripping over the mother-daughter dressing goals this Diwali | Check jaw-dropping pictures inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:51 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Neena Gupta in floral bloom saree and Masaba Gupta in candy pink lehenga slay this Diwali
Neena Gupta in floral bloom saree and Masaba Gupta in candy pink lehenga slay this Diwali(Instagram/houseofmasaba)
         

One look at their jaw-dropping pictures and the bar for mother-daughter dressing goals instantly shoots up as Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta flaunt their ethnic looks this Diwali. Setting the fashion police on frenzy, the actor duo were seen celebrating their love for ethnic and we are totally tripping over their choice of vibrant saree and lehenga.

The ace designer-turn-actor’s fashion label, House of Masaba, shared festive look pictures of the stunning mother and daughter as Neena in a floral bloom saree and Masaba in a candy pink lehenga created a stir on social media platforms. The Instagram handle of the fashion house shared the pictures featuring Neena in a yellow floral bloom printed chanderi saree which comes with a yellow barfi foil printed unstitched chanderi blouse piece.

Leaving her mid-parted wavy tresses open, Neena accessorised the look with a delicate pair of earrings, a beaded-layered necklace, a cuff and a gold finger ring. Completing her look with a tiny pink bindi, Neena wore a dab of nude pink lipstick and opted for minimalistic makeup to let the six yards of elegance do the maximum talking.

 

Masaba, on the other hand, donned a beautiful set of candy pink embroidered dupion silk blouse that sported a sweetheart neckline and was enlivened with embroidered tassels. She paired it with a candy pink comb foil printed habutai silk lehenga.

 

The ethnic look was teamed with a yellow marigold foil printed chanderi dupatta and accessorised it with a pair of earrings and a statement choker. Masaba too opted for a minimalistic makeup look with only a dab of nude pink liptint.

 

Neena’s saree originally costs Rs 15,000 on House of Masaba’s website while the fashion designer’s lehenga was priced at Rs 39,000.

On another note, Neena and Masaba made heads turn with their stellar acting in Netflix’ Masaba Masaba that won over fans and critics alike.

