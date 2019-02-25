Oscars 2019: Louis Vuitton and Christian Siriano go eco-friendly

Celebrating 10 years of bringing sustainable fashion to the red carpet, Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) initiative partnered with Louis Vuitton and Christian Siriano and ambassadors Laura Harrier and Danielle Macdonald at the Oscars 2019.

RCGD eco-conscious garments are made from sustainable materials (which can include organic, recycled or repurposed fibers). Additional features can include handmade detailing and natural dye processing, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The Louis Vuitton look worn by BlacKkKlansman star Harrier was crafted in the fashion house’s Paris atelier. It was crafted in Aroni Spa blue crepe silk certified by the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS).

According to reports, more than 450 hours of work went into the hand embroidery, completed by Vermont Paris using glass beads, Swarovski crystal shards and sequins that meet the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tek, which labels them as harmless textiles.

Bird Box’s Macdonald stepped out in an off-the shoulder ethical gown by Christian Siriano created using red cotton crepe vegetable-dyed fabric, with sleeves made from recycled tulle.

The Red Carpet Green Dress initiative was founded by environmental advocate Amis Cameron, who came up with the concept while joining her husband, James Cameron, on the press tour for his 2009 science fiction film ‘Avatar.’

It has worked with designers including Vivienne Westwood, Armani and Reformation to create sustainably driven looks for the Oscars. Naomie Harris, Emma Roberts, Kellan Lutz and Lakeith Stanfield have all sported sustainably driven looks on the red carpet before.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 10:32 IST