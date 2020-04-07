e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Quarantine skincare 101

Quarantine skincare 101

From cleansing to exfoliating and toning, here’s the skincare regime you must follow in the wake of Covid-19

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:42 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Portrait of a woman using natural remedies to do a skin care
Portrait of a woman using natural remedies to do a skin care (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

They say it takes 21 days to form a habit and usually we are so caught up in our daily chores that we aren’t able to take out time to craft a skincare routine. However, now due to the lockdown, we have enough time to pamper our skin. Here’s what experts Blossom Kochhar and Taruna Yadav recommend.

Cleansing with natural water-based purifying cleansers: You can use a cleanser with Kashmiri saffron and neem this would gently cleanses and purifies the skin without stripping the natural moisture of the skin. Herbs like Neem and Nagkesar work well as effective antimicrobials and purifying agents.

Exfoliate your skin: For exfoliation, you can either use an exfoliator or make your own using the ingredients in your kitchen. This is the best time to utilise all the kitchen ingredients into your skincare which is not only good for the skin but are also full of vitamins and minerals. To make an exfoliator, you can use rice powder along with lemon juice mixed with water or curd and apply it onto the skin. You can mix oats, curd and honey as well. Coffee can also act as a great exfoliator. The skin should only be exfoliated twice a week.

Make a pack: The exfoliation can be followed up with a pack, either a ready made, sheet mask or can make one on your own. Anything from a banana to honey and cream can be used. It is a great combination and does wonders to your skin. Another mixture that can be used is Papaya or Avocado, just mash it, squeeze a lemon or orange into it, add milk powder and apply it on the skin for 20 minutes and rinse. You can make a pack by mixing fuller earth and rosewater as well.

Toning with Alcohol Free Toner: Spray on your face a toner which is alcohol free from a distance. It can be used during any time of the day to refresh, rehydrate and minimise enlarged pores. Its application prepares the skin for the next step of sealing and moisturising.

Seal the moisture in the skin: Give yourself a nice massage which will help in rejuvenating the skin from within and give it a nice glow. For moisturisers, you can use any Vitamin E cream or an almond cream as they are nourishing. A hydrating gel with Aloe Vera will also help seal moisture in your skin.

