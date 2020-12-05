e-paper
Samantha Akkineni in Rs 11k pinstripe jumpsuit is the definition of classy

Samantha Akkineni in Rs 11k pinstripe jumpsuit is the definition of classy

Samantha Akkineni sets new sartorial goals in a brick-red deconstructed jumpsuit. The actor left the fashion police spellbound as she stepped out in the gorgeous outfit.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:45 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Samantha Akkineni in Rs 11k pinstripe jumpsuit is the definition of classy
Samantha Akkineni in Rs 11k pinstripe jumpsuit is the definition of classy(Instragram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
         

Saying that actor Samantha Akkineni is a fashion icon for this generation would be an understatement. The 33-year-old is known for her style and sartorial elegance. Every time the Oh! Baby actor steps out in a new outfit from her fashionable closet, it goes viral.

The same happened recently when the actor was seen wearing a quirky jumpsuit during the shooting of her show Sam Jam. Samantha wore a stunning deconstructed brick-red jumpsuit. The sleeveless jumpsuit had a figure flattering silhouette.

The wide-legged pinstripe jumpsuit also featured overlapping details in the neck and to give it a quirky twist, the ensemble featured blazer detailing. It was the belt in the attire, that brought the whole look together. This look has the perfect chic boardroom aesthetic.

To give her quirky jumpsuit a little more oomph, Samantha teamed it with a pair of nude strappy heels which we think was a great call. Letting the jumpsuit be the highlight of the event, Samantha went for minimal accessories and was seen donning only a pair of gold earrings.

 

She also kept her glam in tune with the outfit and opted for a beautiful coral-coloured eyeshadow which she wore with mascara-clad eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and a dab of lipstick that matched with the colour of her bold attire. The actor left her wavy middle-parted hair down.

We love this look and if you adore it too, we have some information for you. The Tacey jumpsuit is by the brand, Notebook and originally costs Rs 11,700.

Check out Samantha’s other jaw-dropping looks here:

 
 
 

Samantha Akkineni recently returned from her Maldives vacation. The actor went for a week-long holiday with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, to ring in his birthday. On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her upcoming projects which include a Tamil horror movie with Ashwin Saravanan and a romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal opposite stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

