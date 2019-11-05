Sara Ali Khan stuns in white yet again with three different traditional looks. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Sara Ali Khan’s style statement has been a mix of classic elegance and contemporary style. Be it traditional classics like chikankari or street style like denim wear, Sara resonates beautifully with both and wins at the minimal and maximal fronts. The millennial style icon is one of the most popular names in the Gen Z brigade of actors. In no time and a couple of films, Sara Ali Khan has got a lot of attention for the love for white primarily. Be it film screenings or events, post gym or evening outings, Sara mostly goes for her staple white kurta churidars or palazzo sets. She has also experimented a bit with pastels like pink, yellow blue but white remains the winner for the starlet.





Sara Ali Khan shows how to wear white during the festive season.

Recently, we spotted Sara Ali Khan in three different traditional white looks and each look worked beautifully and effortlessly on the actor and her charming and poised demeanour.

Sara picked out an ivory kurta set by Gulabo by designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla featuring gota patti work along the chevron style with pink, orange and yellow stripes that added a dash of colour to the look. She completed the look with a textured ivory cape and orange juttis. She left her hair open and sported minimal make-up. In the next look, Sara was seen in a white embroidered kurta paired with a chikankari dupatta and ivory juttis. Head-to-toe white worked well for the actor.





For her third look, Sara chose some texture on ivory and gold. She wore a ruffled neck outfit and paired it with gold pinstripe pants. The outfit featured a front slit giving it a contemporary feel. She completed the look with a statement ring, sling bag and neon nails and soft curls.

All the three outfits are perfect for a day-to-night look and festive wear for the current season. If you have doubts regarding an all-white look, add a splash of colour with bright accessories, dupattas and capes. During winters,you can also go for layering and stand out among the usual choices.



