Shilpa Shetty’s stunning yellow Indo-Western saree is perfect for any festive outing. See pics

Shilpa Shetty stepped out in a beautiful, colourful, dhoti pants-inspired saree for the shooting of children’s dance reality show, Super Dancer 3, on Monday. At first, we were confused by Shilpa’s vibrant ensemble, but after staring at it for a while, we changed our mind and thought it was actually pretty refreshing. The actor and judge was surrounded by a slew of Bollywood celebrities, including actor-turned-politician, Jaya Prada, but her bright pant saree (paired with a matching one-shoulder blouse) and stunning accessories — an oversized embellished belt adorned with tassels, two-tone silver earrings by jewellery designer Sangeeta Boochra and strappy metallic heels by Truffle Collection India — really made Shilpa Shetty stand out. Shilpa was dressed in a creation from fashion designer Sonam Luthria’s latest festive Indo-Western collection, titled, Tassels & Threads.

So, you’re a stylish woman who likes to defy tradition. There’s no better option than to ditch a predictable saree for a vibrant design on your next fancy outing. If you, too, want to brighten things up, you can get Shilpa’s exact mustard yellow hand-embroidered pant saree with top and waistband, by designer Sonam Luthria. From blue to orange and yellow, choose your favourite colour of the rainbow and wear it proudly. Pair the glitzy and glamorous saree and blouse with neutral wedges for a day-time get-together, bright sandals for a night-time festive outing and metallic heels like, like Shilpa Shetty’s, for a variety of wedding festivities.

However, this was not the riskiest Shilpa Shetty saree-inspired outfit we’ve seen. While we always keep our eyes peeled for the most wearable celebrity trends, we also keep tabs on ones that have a certain shock factor. And Shilpa Shetty has time and again opted for some of the boldest saree trends we’ve seen to date. Sometimes she’d pair her saree with statement pants or a corset belt, and other times she’d style it just like a gown with thigh-high slit. Read on to see 15 of Shilpa Shetty’s latest most daring, statement-making sarees ahead:

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Label D saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Shivan & Narresh saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Shantanu & Nikhil saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing an Amit Aggarwal saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Manish Malhotra saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing an Aisha Rao saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Manish Malhotra saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Ria Kashyap saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Punit Balana saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Tarun Tahiliani saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Nidhi Malhan saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing a Ridhi Mehra saree

Shilpa Shetty wearing an Amit Aggarwal saree

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:21 IST