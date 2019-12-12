Up your glam game with these 10 beauty apps

fashion-and-trends

Fancy a blowout of your dreams or want to airbrush your artfully taken selfie? Do you fantasise about turning into an unapologetic glamazon? Check out these beauty apps that offer everything from a comprehensive skin analysis to up-to-the moment hair do advice based on weather. For instance, blogger Nirja Dutt swears by the Glamour app. “I love the way it curates its content,” she says. Here’s the low-down on some of the niftiest apps that will take care of all your beauty, skincare and hair needs.

This application helps you enjoy instant access to beauty news, and exclusive dope on fashion and lifestyle. You could download new and old Glamour editions, and create your own personal digital fashion library.

Style My Hair Pro

It is one of the recent and most potent hair colour consultation tools and helps one transform one’s hair colour. It inspires the user with customisable vision boards of trending looks and helps one decide on a new hair hue. One could try on the latest trending hair tones in real time with its 3D Try On Tool. Once you have finalised the right hue, you could find the corresponding shade in its digital swatch book to create the desired look.

MakeupPlus

A perfect app to take your selfie editing to the next level, with MakeupPlus, you can give yourself a full virtual makeover. From lipstick, contour and eyelashes, to brows, hair colour, faux freckles and glitter – find a look you love, right from your phone’s camera!

YouCam makeup

It enables users to experiment with a panoply of hair and makeup looks, along with accessories, in real time. You could also toy with different effects and take a selfie in the Skin Score feature for a skin analysis. It helps assess overall skin health and any areas that could use some increased attention. Plus, there is a new Hair Advisor feature that offers on-demand hair consultations via video chat.

BeautyPlus

If you are itching to up your selfie game, BeautyPlus is the ultimate weapon, with an array of editing options, including teeth whitening, and filters. Finish off your look with playful stickers and accessory add-ons.

AR Nail Design

Not sure about trying out a new nail colour? This Apple store app helps you test out different stock hues, patterns and combinations to get a sense of what looks good before you actually pick it for an evening out.

PRIV

Apart from makeup, nail and hair styling (including cuts), this Apple store app boasts on-demand massages, facials and personal training, all in the comfort of your own home. The menu even lists spray tans and ear piercing.

Beautylish

This Apple store app is a must download for all you beauty junkies, to track latest beauty trends and shop for products. Makeup artist Clint Fernandes says, “You get to know about the latest trends in products and makeup look, and also about the new products in the market.”

Plum perfect

Take a selfie with your iphone or maybe use an existing image on your camera roll, and upload it to the app. It analyses your complexion and creates the apt signature hue for your lips, eyes, face, and hair. It also shows an array of shoppable options for your colour palette.

Think Dirty

This app aids you to discover potentially toxic ingredients in your cosmetics and personal care products. Just scan the barcode of any product and the app will help you figure out the safety of every ingredient in an easily digestible format, along with a rating. You’ll be shopping cleaner and make more informed decisions.

