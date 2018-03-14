Vaani Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty: Bollywood stars to walk Delhi runways

Fashion week in Delhi organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) gets underway today (March 14) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. And, like every season, expect a smattering of starry presence. The five-day fashion event will see many Bollywood actors play muse for designers. While actor Vaani Kapoor will walk the ramp for Ashish N Soni and Gauri and Nainika’s show on day one, designer duo Karishma Deepa Sondhi will have Bipasha Basu Singh Grover turn showstopper for them. Actor Kartik Aaryan will walk for designer Pawan Sachdeva, while Rhea Chakraborty will take the ramp for Rina Dhaka. On the penultimate day (Saturday) we will see Neha Kapur walk for Siddartha Tytler.

Also, there’s an interesting aspect in terms of ambience and décor. “We have kept everything black and white. All the colour will be added by the fashion spotted on the runway, and off it too,” says Sunil Sethi, president FDCI.