Vaani Kapoor in Rs 18k dress and knee-high boots is a vision at Manish Malhotra’s New Year party

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 13:41 IST

A comfy flowy dress is a must-have in every wardrobe and Vaani Kapoor’s latest pictures from the New Year celebrations at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence is testimony to that. It also makes for the perfect outfit for all the last-minute outings when you cannot decide what to wear. Be it a long dress or a mini one, till the time it is comfy, you are good to go.

Vaani Kapoor recently attended a party with Kriti Sanon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manish Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. For the night, the War actor opted for a stunning emerald-coloured wrap dress. The mini dress was made from vintage crepe and had a ruffled hem. The printed dress also featured elasticated slightly puffy sleeves.

The tie detail at the waist worked as a belt, bringing the entire outfit together and flaunting Vaani’s curves. To add that extra pizzazz to the dress, the actor teamed it with a pair of black leather knee-high boots. She opted to go sans-accessories for the night to let her outfit be the star and we totally agree with the decision.

For her glam, Vaani went the minimal route and was seen with on-point eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes teamed with glossy lips and a little bit of blush. She also left her slightly-wavy middle-parted hair down for the party. This look is the perfect mix of classy with a hint of sexy.

Vaani’s stunning dress is from the shelves of the designer Diane von Furstenberg and it is worth Rs 18,126 (USD 248).

Vaani Kapoor’s dress is worth Rs 18k ( dvf.com )

On the work front, Vaani made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 release Shuddh Desi Romance. She was last seen in War opposite Hrithik Roshan. She is currently working on her upcoming projects which include Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. She will also be seen in the films titled, Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

