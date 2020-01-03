e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Voluminous hair, sharp contouring  and more: Beauty trends we look forward to in 2020

Voluminous hair, sharp contouring  and more: Beauty trends we look forward to in 2020

2020 will see a lot of beauty spillover of the last year - from the messy chignons of the brides to a more dewy natural makeup to matt lips.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:17 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times
The overall beauty focus in 2020 will be on a radiant healthy skin.
The overall beauty focus in 2020 will be on a radiant healthy skin.
         

2020 will see a lot of beauty spillover of the last year - from the messy chignons of the brides to a more dewy natural makeup to matt lips. However, the overall beauty focus will be on a radiant healthy skin. We got experts to predict key beauty trends for 2020. 

A return to natural make-up 

Makeup maven Clint Fernandes says, “2020 will see a return to a pared-back take on makeup techniques. Nothing too overdone in terms of makeup but a more focus on artfully dishevelled hair.” 

Hindustantimes

It’s all about voluminous hair 

Think mega volume big hair seen on the runway on Valentino runway and you get the drift. “The hyper voluminous hair realised in exaggerated volume will be the key trend,” adds Clint. If Marie Antoinette met for tea with Brigitte Bardot,  the two beauties will sport these statement hair. Also, Jennifer Lopez who walked for Versace last year brought back the focus on cloud grazing mane.

Say hello to couture bob  

Think the precisely chopped mane for Her Vogueness Anna Wintour. “I see the constructed couture bobs making their presence felt like never before,” says Clint. 

Faded hair-cut for dudes

The fade never really went out of favour - be it Bollywood or Hollywood. “It’s sharply cut sharp cut and it’s faded from the nape of the neck to the temple area. However, it does require a lot of maintenance,” says Clint. 

Neons rule 

Dior Men runway was awash with neon eye makeup and looks like the craze for fluorescent hues isn’t fading out. “The fluorescent theme will be major in 2020 too ranging from bright neons to shocking pinks,” says makeup artist Vipul Bhagat.”  

Smokey eye meet nude makup

”The smokey eye with nude lips and a hint of blush will be the key beauty look. There will be an emphasis on good skin along with clean eyes styled with a glossy mascara,” says Clint. “There will be green and blue variations of smokey eyes,” quips Vipul.   

Dewy face with matt mouth

I see a lot of girls opting for a clean look with a bright matt mouth for their wedding functions. The dewy face makeup with sheen, pretty makeup is what brides are opting for along with elaborate hair styled with soft curls. Messy buns will be a popular pick for brides as girls will like to see little gaps in their hair,” says Vipul. 

Sharp contouring 

”I see a lot of sharp contouring with a sheen on the face to subtly highlight the cheek bones,” adds Vipul.  

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends