Voluminous hair, sharp contouring and more: Beauty trends we look forward to in 2020

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:17 IST

2020 will see a lot of beauty spillover of the last year - from the messy chignons of the brides to a more dewy natural makeup to matt lips. However, the overall beauty focus will be on a radiant healthy skin. We got experts to predict key beauty trends for 2020.

A return to natural make-up

Makeup maven Clint Fernandes says, “2020 will see a return to a pared-back take on makeup techniques. Nothing too overdone in terms of makeup but a more focus on artfully dishevelled hair.”

It’s all about voluminous hair

Think mega volume big hair seen on the runway on Valentino runway and you get the drift. “The hyper voluminous hair realised in exaggerated volume will be the key trend,” adds Clint. If Marie Antoinette met for tea with Brigitte Bardot, the two beauties will sport these statement hair. Also, Jennifer Lopez who walked for Versace last year brought back the focus on cloud grazing mane.

Say hello to couture bob

Think the precisely chopped mane for Her Vogueness Anna Wintour. “I see the constructed couture bobs making their presence felt like never before,” says Clint.

Faded hair-cut for dudes

The fade never really went out of favour - be it Bollywood or Hollywood. “It’s sharply cut sharp cut and it’s faded from the nape of the neck to the temple area. However, it does require a lot of maintenance,” says Clint.

Neons rule

Dior Men runway was awash with neon eye makeup and looks like the craze for fluorescent hues isn’t fading out. “The fluorescent theme will be major in 2020 too ranging from bright neons to shocking pinks,” says makeup artist Vipul Bhagat.”

Smokey eye meet nude makup

”The smokey eye with nude lips and a hint of blush will be the key beauty look. There will be an emphasis on good skin along with clean eyes styled with a glossy mascara,” says Clint. “There will be green and blue variations of smokey eyes,” quips Vipul.

Dewy face with matt mouth

I see a lot of girls opting for a clean look with a bright matt mouth for their wedding functions. The dewy face makeup with sheen, pretty makeup is what brides are opting for along with elaborate hair styled with soft curls. Messy buns will be a popular pick for brides as girls will like to see little gaps in their hair,” says Vipul.

Sharp contouring

”I see a lot of sharp contouring with a sheen on the face to subtly highlight the cheek bones,” adds Vipul.

