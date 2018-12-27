Inclusive fashion, pretty pockets and other fashion trends of 2018

If you have been following fashion trends closely, you may have noticed how 2018 celebrated the good ol’ past as well as openly welcomed the quirky present. Indian designers and celebrities took efforts to bring forward what we would like to call – diversity in fashion. Be it sustainable living, inclusive fashion or reviving old traditions and making new ones, this year made its mark. So, before we welcome 2019 with a clean slate, HT Café celebrates the many aspects of fashion that the year brought forth.

•Inclusive Fashion:

Gender fluidity played a major role in fashion weeks this year. (Shashi Kashyap/HT Photo)

It was all about appreciating individuals who are alternative and accepting them for who they are. 2018 saw a couple of fashion designers celebrate inclusive fashion. From embracing gender fluidity to having transgender models showcase their talent on the ramp, there were many platforms that saw a sea change in the way people perceived ‘who is fashion for?’

•Fashion for a cause:

A number of designer labels and cosmetic products did go vegan and cruelty free this year to lend a helping hand to our furry friends. Fashion designer Purvi Doshi who stands against animal cruelty once said that being fashionable does not mean we compromise the lives of other living beings, and we must learn to co-exist. Following suit were brands such as Paio that designs vegan footwear, Juicy Chemistry and Phy who refrain from animal testing or including animal ingredients, and fashion designers such as Riddhi and Siddhi Mapxencar, Maheka Mirpuri who chose not to use leather and fur in their designs.

•Pretty pockets

Fashion designers Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi featured pockets in their gowns this season. (Prodip Guha)

This season, women were in for a treat, as a couple of designers including Sohaya Misra, Ankur and Priyanka Modi, Mohammed Mazhar and Vrisa introduced pockets in maxi dresses, gowns etc. “A pocket is always a great option, especially when you want to pull out your phone. For me, more than as a utility to carry stuff, I find it comforting about putting your hands in your pockets,” says fashion designer Misra. Misra also calls it as li’l chor pockets, which are not in your face, but are regular size pockets.

•Denim Jackets

Sonam K Ahuja in an art inspired denim jacket. (Instagram/SonamKapoor)

The denim jacket got a complete makeover this year. Inspired by art and movie characters, the denim jackets designed by brands such as Rheson and fashion designer Kanika Goyal in collaboration with Babbu the painter, among others gave the mundane denim a new life. “There is so much you can experiment with the fabric and make them into statement pieces. It screams young and has a brat-like vibe,” says fashion designer Kanika Goyal.

•Comfort over fashion

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone at her wedding reception. (Instagram/AmitabhBachchan)

What caught our attention apart from her Zuhair Murad red ensemble was that the fact that actor Deepika Padukone chose comfort over being fashion conscious. Deepika sported white sneakers at her wedding reception in Mumbai and burned the dance floor with her moves. A wonderful trick every bride-to-be could take cues from.

•Airport and gym looks

Celebrities didn’t shy away from dressing up for the airport nor hesitated to make a stylish statement in their gym wear. Filmmaker Karan Johar did confess on his talk show that how he loves planning his airport looks and wishes the paparazzi sees him in his best runway couture. Similarly, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Sara Ali Khan did bring the oomph factor in gym wear with their varied looks captured outside their respective workout spaces.

•Twinning

The #minime and #twinning hashtag was quite a hit among moms on social media. The mother-child twinning in their favorite colour, print and ensemble did break the internet. According to fashion designer Amit Sachdeva, a fashionable mum with an equally fashionable toddler in a matching ensemble it’s hard not to give that picture a double tap.

•Reviving Traditions

Sushmita Sen. (Shashi S Kashyap/ HT PHOTO)

Designers revived age-old traditions through textiles. Be it the love for the Benarsi brocade in ethnic wear or making khadi look chic in western wear, the technique and craft of these traditional weaves were brought to life by artisans and weavers from across the country. We loved how Sushmita Sen looked when walked the ramp in a dual-coloured silk sari draped around a jumpsuit. Speaking of traditions, the Bollywood brides of 2018 Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been giving brides-to-be major style goals with sindoor accompanied with the mangalsutra and chooda (red and white bangles).

•Action Replay

A number of trends made a comeback this year such as vintage headscarves, power suits, and fanny packs among others. Stylish and trendy, this year saw many designers execute the trends in their own fashion and had celebrities flaunt these trends on and off the runway.

