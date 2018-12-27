Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor stun in same grey maxi dress. Here’s how much it costs

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor each put their own stamp on a grey maxi dress. On Tuesday, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor stepped out in Mumbai with husband Anand Ahuja wearing a dress by Co’s Fall 2018 collection. Sonam Kapoor’s dress features a delicate floral print and pussy-bow tie-neck. Cut from crinkled silk-chiffon, Sonam’s dress has long billowy sleeves that are tempered by buttoned cuffs and a maxi skirt that’s softly pleated for movement. She accessorized her comfortable, beautiful maxi dress with a white bag by Hunting Season, matching white sandals and hoop earrings. Sonam Kapoor was the picture of soft, ethereal beauty with her eye-centric make-up and loosely pulled-back wavy hair.

But Sonam Kapoor’s dress looked very familiar. Sonam has always dressed to impress, from her one-of-a-kind little white dress by designer Emilia Wickstead to her Veere Di Wedding promotion style, where she wowed in one original look after another. However, Sonam’s latest dress is one that we first saw on actor Priyanka Chopra. The newlywed — who has been making headlines with her fabulous looks since her December 1 and 2 wedding to Nick Jonas, and is busy celebrating Christmas with Nick and their families — stunned in the same flowy boho dress by Co in August.

Some looks are simple and timeless, so if you’re on the hunt for perfect holiday brunch fashion inspo, look no further than Priyanka Chopra — who dressed the Rs 64,967 Co maxi with fashion-forward transparent spiked heels by Christian Louboutin. Priyanka showed off the dress’ V-neckline by leaving the pussy-bow undone and perfectly paired it with statement sunglasses and a messy bun. Sure, when you think of the maxi dress, no doubt your mind instantly goes to summer dresses in soft fabrics. But the ankle-skimming style can be even more eye-catching in winter. Like, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor, wear one with a romantic print and muted colour palette; simply layer up to show off your new statement coat and dress up with heels for a festive winter look.

