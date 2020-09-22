e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Why blend in when you were born to stand out

Why blend in when you were born to stand out

Falguni Shane Peacock offer the much-needed retina rush with their zany take on bridal couture

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:14 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Shraddha Kapoor turns muse designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Shraddha Kapoor turns muse designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
         

A lot of fashion world whisperers have predicted revenge peacocking making a comeback once the vaccination comes out. And it’s not hard to believe that! Aren’t we all sick of hanging loose at home in our silk PJs and boxer shorts? I bet most of us are itching to get back on those high heels and don that crazy, look-at-me outfit for a night out on the tiles. And Falguni Shane Peacock’s fashion film titled “Spectacle Privé showcased at India Couture Week organised by Fashion Design Council of India in partnership with Hindustan Times conveyed that sentiment with aplomb. It’s hard to picture an FSP show minus the effusive feathers and glistening surface texturing and this fashion film put the spotlight on behind-the-scenes goings-on as the husband and wife duo along with the help of some acclaimed red carpet stylists put together a show.

Hindustantimes

The film captured all the backstage drama - from someone adding makeup touches to a model to another stylist fitting a sexy choli to someone adjusting the train of a sweeping gown. Their styling army comprising Shaleena Nathani, Aastha Sharma, Mohit Rai and Tanya Ghavri among others - all dressed to thrill, play out their parts as style makers, as actor Shraddha Kapoor, looking imperiously chic (the first Bollywood presence so far at the couture week), flirts with the camera in a red, raw silk lehenga with fuschia pink and emerald green thread work details.

Hindustantimes

This maximalist offering titled, Marry Me in Jaipur carries their couture narrative focused on the pink city of Jaipur ahead. Extrapolating the architectural motifs and peppering the ensemble with their signature flora and fauna, the Peacocks added a new dimension to their repertoire of hues - by inculcating the festive red. When you think of the Peacock bride, tradition isn’t the first virtue which comes to mind, but with the retina-vibrating jolts of the traditional red, the designers took a departure from their moody and whimsical pastels. The highpoint was the overall styling of the ensembles and one wouldn’t expect anything less, as the label is well-known for shooting its campaign imagery in exotic locales all over the world- be it in the heart of Paris and amidst the traffic snarl of NYC. From the dramatic usage of veils to the sublime use of feathers to the blow-me-away beauty of the surface embroideries - the line-up reflected the design house’s jeu d’esprit in totality. One’s got to be really stone-hearted to not get moved by their cancan lehenga skirts. All in all, the FSP bride and groom circa 2020 can magnetise any room they walk into with a heady mix of seduction and sass.  

Hindustantimes
 
View this post on Instagram

'Spectacle Privé' takes viewers backstage, giving private access, to witness the intrinsic effort put into every aspect presented in each look. "We used this democratic, new platform to present our inspirations and to tell the stories of our design concepts and how couture comes to life for us. Join us on this journey, wherever in the world you are!" says Falguni Shane Peacock. . . Our showstopper Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor looks divine in a bridal red Lehenga for our first-ever digital fashion show. . . Hair & Make-up - @danielcbauer & @danielbaueracademy Jewellery partner - @archanaaggarwalofficial Location partner - @stregismumbai Celebrations partner - @greygoose Carpets - @cocoonfinerugs @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock . . Special thanks to - @shaleenanathani @aasthasharma @mohitrai @tanghavri . . . . #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunishanepeacock #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #fsp #icw2020 #decodingcouture

A post shared by Falguni Shane Peacock India (@falgunishanepeacockindia) on

top news
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In