5 ways to get better sleep during the festive season

With visits to family and friends, and guests dropping by at all hours, as well as parties to attend, it can be tough to get enough sleep. But don’t let it deter you. By making small changes to your daily routine can help. Here are 5 things you need to do:

* Don’t mess with your sleep routine: Even though your days may be packed, try to go to bed at the same time every day and wake up at the same time as well. This will balance your sleep-wake cycle and help you sleep better. And if you have late-night parties, ensure you still wake up at the same time. And while you may feel sleepy and a bit tired later in the day, it will encourage you to sleep earlier and not mess with your routine.

* Don’t overeat at dinner: If you have a heavy dinner, you may find it tough to sleep on time or terribly uncomfortable. It is best to eat light and go to sleep as soon as you are done socialising.

* Reduce intake of alcohol and caffeine: A caffeine rush or an alcohol buzz won’t help you fall asleep. Try to stay away from caffeine, alcohol and chocolates a few hours before bedtime.

* Exercise: Don’t skip your exercise routine during the day, even in the festive season. It will keep stress hormone levels in control and help you fall asleep at night. But don’t overdo the exercise at night.

* Meditate: Keeping your mind stress-free is a good way to get sound sleep. A good way to feel at peace is to meditate, especially using techniques that relax tense muscles.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 14:11 IST