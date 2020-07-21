Breakfast in a bottle

fitness

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 13:46 IST

Getting up in the morning and preparing a meal for yourself might sound cumbersome. However, one should not miss on a nutritious morning meal. So as you procrastinate, make a glass of smoothie - full of nutrition - and drink it up. These smoothies are rich in antioxidants, and packed with nutrition to keep you active and energised throughout the day. All you need to do is churn the ingredients in a grinder and drink it up. Here are five recipes

Mango smoothie: In a grinder add one cup non-fat milk, one cup Greek yogurt 1 ½ cups ice cubes, one ripe banana, one chopped mango, ⅛ cup unsweetened coconut, one tablespoon honey and half tsp chia seeds, churn them together, Pour in a glass and drink it up

Banana smoothie: In a grinder add ice cubes, 1/4 cup oats, pinch of cinnamon, half tsp Chia seeds, one ripe Banana, half cup yogurt, half cup soya milk and Maple syrup. Churn them and drink it up.

Green smoothie: In a blender, add half cup almond milk, half cup mango, one cup spinach, 3 walnuts and half cup kale. Blend them together and your smoothie is ready.

Berry smoothie: Churn half cup frozen mixed berries (whatever is available) - blackberry, blueberry,cranberry, raspberry and strawberries- two pitted dates one cup baby spinach, half cup almond milk and half cup yogurt in a grinder. Your smoothie is ready

Cocoa smoothie: In a blender mix two tbsp of cocoa, one tbsp unsweetened peanut butter, one banana, one tsp instant coffee or espresso powder, half soy milk, two pitted dates, two walnuts and some ice to get the perfect smoothie