Can mangoes make you fat? Every good, bad and tasty side of king of fruits

If there’s one thing that makes the punishing Indian summers bearable, it’s mangoes. No other fruit compares. And it’s so versatile - you can have plain slices with roti, turn it into a smoothie or milkshake, make ice creams out of it. We could go on, actually. But here is a dampener: A few health experts say mangoes may not be good for all those trying to lose weight or stay fit.

So, let’s get down to business. Do mangoes have any nutritional value? If you are trying to lose weight or stay fit, can they harm you? Can mangoes make you fat? Here’s what experts have to say. Saumya Shatakshi, Senior Nutritionist, Healthians, sheds light on the health benefits of eating mangoes and tips to keep in mind.

* Mango is not just pure indulgence but a powerhouse to various nutrients like vitamin A, iron, copper and potassium.

* Mango provides a sugar rush to the body, which helps boost the energy levels of the body and keeps you active throughout the day.

Diabetics and obese people should be cautious about their mango intake. (Shutterstock)

* It is a storehouse to Vitamin C, which increases immunity levels. It is also rich in dietary fibre content.

* A medium-sized mango has nearly 150 calories. Consuming mangoes after meals increases the overall calories intake. Avoid having mangoes at night. It is preferable to have it during the first half of the day.

Mumbai-based nutritionist and food consultant Anjali Peswani highlights the negatives of mangoes:

* While there are more pros than cons to mangoes, one must bear in mind that it could prove to be a little heat-inducing for people prone to acne. If your body temperature is usually warmer than others, then it’s wise to exercise caution.

* Consuming mangoes could lead to a rise in blood sugar level among those who are highly diabetic.

* For the same reason, even the highly obese should be careful because it could lead to further weight gain.

* It’s a good idea to eat mangoes in moderation. If you go overboard, your body will take double time to burn off the calories.

* Replace it with smaller meals rather than adding it to your lunch. Be careful of combinations like aamras and puri, which produce more heat in your body. The body takes a lot more effort to digest such combinations.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more