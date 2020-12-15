Choose yourself: Jacqueline Fernandez sets fitness goals with post-workout picture, leaves Victoria Beckham gushing
Jacqueline Fernandez has one of the best bodies in Bollywood, and her fitness routine is impossible to even attempt by us normals. Here’s what the 35-year-old Sri Lankan beauty does to keep those abs toned and it involves multiple boot camps...fitness Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:01 IST
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture. The Kick, actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her well-built physique including her flat belly. Fernandez was seen dressed in an all-black gym outfit which constituted of a sports bra and a matching jogger. She complimented the post with a caption on choosing oneself. “They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself,” the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Fashion designer, footballer David Beckham’s wife and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham couldn’t help but gush, “U look amazing!! X kisses x VB (sic).”
In a September interview with Grazia, Jacqueline had opened up about her skin care and fitness routines. About her fitness routine during the time, Jacqueline had said, “I do a boot camp workout thrice a week; it’s complete with strength training using body weight. On the other three days, I mix it up with yoga or a 45-minute walk, or something as simple as practicing headstands. I am free to do any form of physical activity I like on those days.”
She also shared that she has been taking really good care of her skin during the coronavirus lockdown. She said, “Since we’re at home, I haven’t been using any make-up, and that’s rather unusual but refreshing for me and my skin. I’d recommend starting off with a good face wash, move on to a toner and then finish off with a rich moisturiser or night cream. I’ve also been steaming my face every night – it’s a great relaxant and is also good for your skin. I’m not too consistent with face masks but I do try them here and there. Despite using products, I still really go believe that a good diet and hydration is super important to get good skin.”
(With inputs from ANI)