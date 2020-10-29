e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible as she nails Dandayamana Dhanurasana during Yoga session

Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible as she nails Dandayamana Dhanurasana during Yoga session

Esha Gupta makes morning Yoga look fun, gives us major fitness goals this mid-week by pulling off a neat Dandayamana Dhanurasana

fitness Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:47 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible during Yoga session
Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible during Yoga session(Instagram/egupta)
         

Even the health enthusiasts could not help but drop their jaws in awe as Bollywood diva Esha Gupta’s latest fitness picture from her recent Yoga session popped up on social media feeds. Making morning Yoga look fun, Esha gave netizens major fitness goals this mid-week by pulling off a neat Dandayamana Dhanurasana.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a glimpse of her intense workout where she looked unbelievably flexible. The picture featured Esha dressed in a boho-chic attire with a bodycon beige crop top teamed with a pair of white harem pants.

Soaking in the sun and clean morning air, the actor was seen exercising in the garden and we are totally motivated to add the same to our routine this week. Standing on one leg, Esha balanced her body weight as she raised the other leg behind her back while bending forward.

Making her torso almost parallel to the ground and her right hand pointing forward and left leg and hand forming a bow, Esha stood without bending her left knee. She captioned the picture with a quote by Marcus Aurelius that read, “Very little is needed to make a happy life, it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.”

 

Also known as standing bow pulling pose, Dandayamana Dhanurasana improves the elasticity of the spine, stimulates the cardiovascular system, helps with frozen shoulder conditions and opens the shoulder joints, increases circulation to the heart and lungs and opens the diaphragm. This asana also helps develop patience, determination and concentration.

It eases back pain through compression of the spine. This pose is a must try for those aiming for a flexible body or holding secret desires to become a good dancer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In