Here’s what these celebs do to stay fit and healthy

Staying fit and maintaining a regimen can be tough and challenging. And more so, if you have erratic working hours and schedules. Actors have long shooting hours, travels and irregular meal times. In all of this, there are certain celebrities who make it a point to follow a strict fitness regimen. We bring these fitness freaks to you.

Swwapnil Joshi

I choose a different workout everyday, for example, I pick between yoga, cardio, weight training or cycling. Also, after three days of physical activity I take one day break. I exercise six days a week.

Diet: I make it a point to drink three-four litres of water every day. I also follow a schedule of eight hours of sleep and six meals a day. Your diet should be such that it can become a lifestyle, if it doesn’t then it is merely a fad and you should not follow it. I have a simple formula, ask yourself, ‘Did my grandparents eat it?’ If the answer is no, don’t eat it. If your answer is yes, then happily eat it..

Umesh Kamat

Actor Umesh Kamat’s fitness regimen is for an hour and a half daily (HTPHOTO)

My workouts differ from time to time. When I am shooting then it will be circuit training. When I have ample time then I work on body portions such as chest and shoulder, thighs and tricep, back and bicep, I club them together on separate days. I work out for one to one and a half hour daily. It also includes 10 minutes of warm up before and 10 minutes of calming down. On alternate days I do Abs, core exercises and planks

Diet: My diet changes as my work schedule and requirement. I make it a point to have my dinner before 8pm and drink a lot of water during the day. My weakness is that I don’t eat a lot of fruits. My breakfast is primarily oats, eggs and I stay away from junk foods and refined flour.

Sonalee Kulkarni

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni does a combination of power yoga, kick boxing, running, spinning, cross fit, pilates and aerial silk (HTPHOTO)

I am doing a combination of workouts such as power yoga, kick boxing, running, spinning, cross fit, pilates and aerial silk. I think your body needs to a combination of workouts. Doing the same thing every day can make your body get used to it. And, when you do a combination all muscles get worked up.

With PowerYoga, it is good form of cardio plus yoga. You are working with your own body weight, it’s very good for body tone up. And I don’t need to mention the benefits of doing yoga. But make sure you do all this under proper guidance. How is do is more important than what you do.

Diet: I avoid eating carbs, and eating outside, I prefer home cooked and simple food.

Siddharth Menon

Actor Siddharth Menon has been following the Intermittent fasting method for four months now (HTPHOTO )

It has been very different from the beginning. I don’t have gym membership and my regimen is mostly calisthenics oriented. It involves a lot of floor and bars work. I have just started working out on Roman rings and have been closely working on the double car too. I am very old school when it comes to workouts and believe in body weight exercises. I can literally carry my gym around, in the sense, my regimen involves stairs and easily available equipment. I have also started Capoeira as it helps in core strength, hand strength and flexibility.

Diet: I don’t have any extreme diets. It depends from role to role and on the requirement of the film. I either cut down on calorie intake or increase on it. I am a foodie but I keep dessert and junk food to the minimum. I don’t restrict myself, I drink plenty of water. I have been practising the intermittent fasting method for four months now.

Devdatta Nage

Actor Devdatta Nage enjoy cycling and gymming as a regimen (HTPHOTO)

My fitness regimen involves cycling and I have been a fan of cycles since childhood. When ever I am at my Alibaug’s residence I do my cycling on by the beach. I am regular with cardio, weight training and cycling.

Diet: Homemade food is the best diet as you can always monitor and control the contents such as oil, carbs etc. I concentrate on my protein intake during whole day as it supports muscle growth.