HT CITY SPOTLIGHT: All you need to know about mustard oil

fitness

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:40 IST

A study by Harvard School of Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and St John Hospital, Bangalore, found that chances of heart disease drop by nearly 70% when mustard oil is used for cooking. Also, it is beneficial for the overall body health. Nutritionists Tripti Tandon and Preety Tyagi tell how:

Good for the heart:Mustard oil is a healthy edible oil. It is low in saturated fatty acids, high in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), especially alpha-linolenic acid, and hence, is ideal for optimum heart health. Its usage may lower triglycerides, blood pressure, inflammation and improve vascular function

Helps in controlling diabetes: The absence of trans fat in mustard oil helps maintain insulin levels, which in turn regulates blood sugar levels.

Improves blood circulation:Mustard oil is known to stimulate our sweat glands, and thereby improve blood circulation. It also helps lower the body temperature and remove toxins from the body.

Aids respiratory system: Inhaling mustard oil helps clear respiratory congestion. Also, a concoction made by heating mustard oil, few cloves of garlic and one teaspoon of carom seeds, when massaged on our feet and chest, provides relief from cold and cough. For babies and the elderly, you can apply it on the throat, nose and chest.

Pain relief: Regular massage with mustard oil helps in relieving ache in joints and muscles. Arthritis patients also experience comfort after a massage with mustard oil, as the presence of omega 3 fatty acids helps ease stiffness and pain.

Shiny hair: Mustard oil contains alpha fatty acids that keep our hair hydrated, lively and help them to grow faster. It is also a rich source of antioxidants, minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium, and vitamins A, D, E and K, all of which are important for hair growth. Its antifungal properties help prevent fungal infections and dandruff on the scalp.

Glowing skin: Mustard oil is rich in vitamin B complex, vitamin A, vitamin E, calcium, protein and omega 3 fatty acids. It, therefore, helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps remove tan from the skin



P Mark presents HT City Spotlight Webinar (In conversation: Dr KK Aggarwal, cardiologist, Kavita Devgan, nutritionist, and Vesna Jacob, fitness expert) Date and time: July 5, 8pm onwards Live on: https://www.facebook.com/hindustantimes/





