One couldn’t have missed seeing actor Sandeepa Dhar’s dance covers on Youtube and Instagram. From Kamariya to Tu Ne O Rangeele and Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, the actor has done justice in such a way that it’s hard to take your eyes off her as she dances on the tunes of these Bollywood songs. “I love to dance and this is a fun thing we did which turned out to go viral,” adds Dhar who learns the choreography in an hour and then shoots the song. When we spoke to her, she was pepped up about her upcoming dance videos. Here’s an excerpt from her candid conversation.

Your favourite fashion piece?

A little black dress. It’s very versatile, you can style it many different ways and can never go wrong with it.

On a casual day what will you been seen wearing?

Shorts and a loose t shirt.

Your fashion icon?

Marilyn Monroe is a favourite. Keeping it right with the classics is lesson to learn from her. Her red lips are the most iconic and I love that.

Your favourite travel destination?

The only reason I work is so that I can travel. Travel helps one grow and meet new people. Going on solo trips is what I enjoy the most. Isle of Skye is something I loved in Scotland. Its picturesque and very virgin. I also love Australia. On trips I always recommend eating at local places and streets. They offer the best food.

Talking about food, is following a diet a crucial part of your fitness? How do you follow?

I do MMA. Martial arts I got addicted due to a movie that trained me in it. I go for it thrice a week. I also love yoga. If you want to stay fit, do 108 Surya Namaskar a day and that’s enough. Start with ten and then keep increasing it. I make sure of doing them everyday. When it comes to my eating habits, I don’t eat anything before working out. My mornings start with a glass of water and then for breakfast I have a bowl of fruits or green smoothie or avocado and egg. I eat everything, I’m a foodie but don’t go to extremes.

When it comes to beauty treatments, do you go for home remedies?

Are there few things you can share with the readers? I’m a very basic person and usually opt for natural things. Going overboard is not my style. In terms of beauty my favourite is egg white mask. Take one egg white and beat it, leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off. Do this every 10 days to keep your skin tightened. I also swear by organic coconut oil. It’s the best night cream and makeup remover. It has done wonders for me. You can apply it on your face in the night and see magic in a month.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 13:42 IST