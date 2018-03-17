‘Me time’, exercise: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot’s formula to fitness and happiness

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who has partnered with global fitness lifestyle brand Reebok, says women wear different hats but they must take good care of themselves by indulging in things which bring them mental peace.

“We live in an era where women are now wearing many different hats. We are mothers, we have careers. We have to take good care of ourselves, and that takes time, energy, strength.

“There is no right formula, and everybody goes through phases. As a general rule, I surround myself with people I love. I try to do things I enjoy and (that) make me feel better mentally. I spend time with my family, spend time with my friends, and I always try to find some me time,” Gadot said in a statement.

Gadot will work with Reebok to inspire women and future generations to discover and embrace fitness as a means to become the best version of themselves - physically, mentally and socially. She has joined the brand’s growing coalition of game-changing women, including Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid and Victoria Beckham. Gadot said working out has always been a big part of her life.

“Especially with having a mother who was a physical education teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age. “Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence.”