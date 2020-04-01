Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone and other celebs share their immunity boosting mantras to fight Covid-19 scare

fitness

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:08 IST

Since the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent crisis, health experts have been stressing on the importance of good immune system. While celebs are following a strict regime, they’re also spreading the word through social media talking about importance of being high on vitamins, vegetables and juices to boost immunity.

Since a good immune system can fight a lot of infections and viruses, Sonu Sood stresses on the consumption of fruits and water. Talking about people who are into drinking alchohol, the actor urges them go slow and avoid as much to “improve your immune system”. He adds, “I’m ensuring the right diet for my family that has comprises of all basic vitamins and minerals. Exercising regularly, eating right and on time is a must. The next important thing is to get proper sleep or else nothing really works.”

Actor-director Samir Soni and his family have been “following a balanced diet” forever. However, the focus now is “more on immunity boosting” given this the season of common flu. “Ensuring not to miss our regular dosage of Vitamin C, fish oil, turmeric and honey etc, we’re also drinking lots of water, beetroots, carrots and green vegetable juices,” he says, giving a top that, “nothing damages your immune system more than stress. Stay calm and don’t panic.”

On a lighter note, Sunny Leone shares their self-isolation in itself is a great immunity booster. “All the adults and our help, which is the three of us, we eat about 1000 miligrams of vitamin C, vegetables and fruits daily. for my kids, I mix veggies into different things like rotis, sabzi, so it doesn’t look like raw vegetables,” she shares.

Talking about how he and his mother are taking care of themselves, actor Varun Sharma says, “For the past 20 days, I’m only eating only home-cooked meals. I start my morning with ajjwain wala pani. We’re also doing a lot of turmeric-infused steam and having amla juice.”

Actor Kamya Panjabi, who along with her daughter, Aara, travelled to Delhi “in the right time to be with husband Shalabh Dang and son, Ishan” is counting on green vegetables for immunity. “Since my husband is from the health-care industry, he ensures we consume vitamin B and C and warm water. My mother-in-law is making kada with amla, tumeric, honey and ginger regularly,” she adds.

For Jasmin Bhasin, the mantra is to keep it “easy”. She says, “I’m eating proper roti-sabzi, chicken and dal besides taking muti-vitamins, drinking nimbu paani and eating oranges daily. I also eat dry fruits to boost immunity.”