Home / Fitness / Sunny Leone gives a comical twist to kicking exercises, 'torture' leaves us inspired

Sunny Leone gives a comical twist to kicking exercises, ‘torture’ leaves us inspired

Watch: Sunny Leone gives fans a sneak peek of her ‘torture’ or extensive exercise session as she kicks and lunges in an outdoor space

fitness Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:14 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunny Leone kicks and lunges in an outdoor space
Sunny Leone kicks and lunges in an outdoor space(Instagram/sunnyleone)
         

Just when we thought we had a million reasons to procrastinate about workout this weekend, Bollywood star Sunny Leone and her “torture” video were enough inspiration to move out of bed and hit the grind early in the morning. Giving her 40.2 million followers a sneak peek of her extensive exercise session, Sunny left fans motivated as she kicked and lunged in an outdoor space.

Lunge kicks are good for stability and flexibility as they help increase both and are a great cardio boost. Not only does it gives a serious core workout but also allows one to work on their legs and glutes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared two videos featuring her with 10 pounds ankle weights tied to her legs. Donning a pink spaghetti top and a pair of black yoga pants, Sunny completed the look with a pair of white running shoes.

Sporting a top knot so that her hair does not mess with her exercise routine, Sunny accessorized the workout look with a smartwatch. She captioned the videos, “The ankle weights are about 10pounds. So this is not easy. Since I hated this last bathing suit photo I decided to torture my legs the next day!! F#*% COVID-19!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)” 

Sunny’s latest workout videos come at the heels of her pool picture with hubby Daniel Weber where they could be seen spending quality time with their family of five in LA, California. Dressed in a navy blue swimsuit and a white hat, Sunny captioned the picture, “Best thing about LA is the sunshine and this guy...lol @dirrty99 (sic).” 

Stationed in the US with Daniel and their three kids -Nisha, Noah and Asher, Sunny keeps sharing regular updates about her family on Instagram. The family flew to LA after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted in India as Sunny said that they felt safer in the US.

