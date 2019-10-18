Time with my dog is the best stress-buster, says actor Shriya Pilgaonkar

fitness

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, 30, made her debut with the Marathi film Ek Kulti Ek in 2013. Fan (2016) marked her Bollywood debut – she played Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest. She has since featured in the web series Mirzapur on Amazon Prime and in the drama series Beecham House, directed by Gurinder Chadha. And she’s been busy ever since, with roles in the upcoming House Arrest, starring Ali Fazal; in Bhangra Paa Le, opposite Sunny Kaushal; and in a trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi, with Rana Dagubatti, due out next year. Here’s how she manages her diet and fitness…

To me, fitness is about complete wellbeing, psychological, emotional and physical. I eat well but mindfully and work out consistently.

I have always been physically active. Growing up, I was a competitive swimmer. I enjoy sports, be it swimming or badminton. I am also into yoga and Pilates, which help me stay in shape.

I change my exercise regimen every three months. When I’m not shooting, I exercise five days a week. On hectic shooting schedules, I am not able to play sports. But I do some form of exercise. Surya namaskars are the easiest way to keep the body agile. I also walk as much as possible, especially on holidays.

I eat everything, but in moderation, and timing is the key. I start my day with a spoon of desi ghee on an empty stomach as it boosts the metabolism and is good for the skin. I follow up with lukewarm water and handful of soaked almonds. Breakfast is eggs or poha and fruit. For lunch I have fish, dal, vegetables and roti or bhakri.

I like eating out, and do it once or twice a week. I have a sweet tooth so I have dates after meals. For snacks, I have roasted makhana, homemade multigrain ladoos. I don’t overthink food. But my guilty pleasures are pizza, and butter chicken!

I prefer to spend my downtime at home. My dog is my biggest stress-buster.

I love to travel with friends and family and take solo trips. Travelling energises and rejuvenates me.

I downloaded an app that tracks screen time. It was shocking to see how much time I spent on my screen. Now I try to curb it. I allow myself half an hour before sleep and half an hour after I wake up, and the rest of the time I set the phone aside.

