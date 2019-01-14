AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co on the cusp of history

Preview: A heartbreaking loss after a stunning win denting their confidence, India will still be fired up by the prospect of a maiden knock-out round berth when they take on Bahrain in their final Asian Cup group league match in Sharjah on Monday. A draw against the West Asian side, currently ranked 113, will be enough for India (ranked 97) to qualify for the round of 16 for the first time in the continent’s showpiece after failed attempts in 1984 and 2011.

Follow India-Bahrain live updates below -

21:20 hrs IST India’s problems at the back Constantine fielded the same starting eleven in both against Thailand and UAE in a 4-4-2 formation and it will have to be seen whether he does the same against Bahrain. The central defender duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika largely marshalled the back-line well so far but there were periods of lack of understanding between them which led to the two goals by UAE. The #BlueTigers 🐯 are in the house!#INDBAH #AsianDream #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue



📸: AFC Media pic.twitter.com/FKQHHCeXRE — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 14, 2019





21:11 hrs IST Potential strategy for both the teams India may again deploy a defensive approach and hit on the counter against a physical Bahrain as they need just a draw while it is a must-win for the West Asian side as they are with just one point from two matches after their 0-1 loss to Thailand. The Thais defended deep in the first half against Bahrain and hit on the counter and the ‘War Elephants’ were able to get a second half goal. So, it is not beyond India’s reach to get a favourable result against Bahrain. We are all set for the big encounter 🇮🇳🐯🔥#BlueTigers #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #IndianFootball #INDBAH



📷: AFC Media pic.twitter.com/VjDG5p3UNI — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 14, 2019





21:03 hrs IST Permutation combination Even a defeat on may still see India (3 points from 2 matches) through to the knock-out rounds as one of the four third-placed teams if hosts United Arab Emirates (4 from 2 matches) beat Thailand (3 from 2 matches) in Al Ain in the other Group A match. Four third-placed sides from the six groups of four team each will also advance to the knock-out rounds, along with the top two countries. Under the competition rules of the Asian Cup, if two teams end their group stage engagements on equal points, the ranking will be decided first on the basis of head to head result. So, if both Thailand and India lose their matches, India will end at third as they have defeated the ‘War Elephants’ 4-1 in their opening match.





20:50 hrs IST Line-ups of both the teams Here are the line-ups of both India and Bahrain 📝 🇮🇳 India 🆚 Bahrain 🇧🇭



Lineups are in for the third and last game of group A for both sides.#AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/FgR8cRnHiF — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 14, 2019





20:43 hrs IST Milestone for Chhetri The match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium and may turn out to be the biggest night of Indian football after its achievements during the Golden Years (1951 to 64). It is also significant as talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri will equal former captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s record of highest appearances for the country at 107 each.



