e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

The German manager had responded with a video message and said during a news conference on Tuesday that Akinfenwa would also be part of their title celebration when it happens.

football Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa to their Premier League title parade shortly after sending the forward a congratulatory message for sealing promotion to the Championship.

After Wanderers beat Oxford United in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time, Akinfenwa had joked in his post-match interview that Klopp could “hit me up on WhatsApp”.

The German manager had responded with a video message and said during a news conference on Tuesday that Akinfenwa would also be part of their title celebration when it happens.

“When it’s possible, in the future ... he is invited for the parade, 100% ... I saw he was sitting in the team meeting in a Liverpool kit, which I thought was really funny,” Klopp said.

“I watched the game ... yes he responded, he sent a video back,” Klopp added, without giving details. “At least a few things in life should stay private. It was nice, he was obviously really happy.”

Following Monday’s game, Akinfenwa had reflected about his journey from being “technically unemployed” after helping AFC Wimbledon reach English soccer’s third tier in 2016 to being promoted to the Championship with Wanderers four years later.

“I just enjoy these kind of stories ... as a player I was in similar situations,” Klopp said. “Football meant everything to me before somebody thought ‘it’s worth giving him some money for it’, and that has never changed.

“I always will love this game because you can fulfil your own dreams, it just depends on the dreams.”

tags
top news
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
Respond within 2 days or face disqualification: Cong notice to Sachin Pilot
Respond within 2 days or face disqualification: Cong notice to Sachin Pilot
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In