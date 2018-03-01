Aizawl FC look to sign off I-League campaign with win over Gokulam Kerala FC

Defending champions Aizawl FC will host in-form Gokulam FC in their final match of the ongoing Hero I-League, on Friday.

Aizawl have found it hard to replicate last season’s title-winning form and are currently stranded sixth in the table with 21 points from 17 games.

After a disappointing start to the I-League, Gokulam have bounced back in style, winning their last three matches against the likes of Minerva Punjab FC, Kingfisher East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

If Bino George can conjure up a win against Aizawl FC, they will leapfrog the current champions in the table, sealing an automatic berth to the Super Cup.

“When they play in the home ground they will have an extra boost. We will play our best game to get a point. We have confidence. My boys are playing an excellent football and they are not scared of any team now,” George said.

“Inexperience was costing us matches at the start of the season. Only one or two players had played in the I-League before. After the addition of new foreigners, we have steadied the ship,” he added.

Santosh Kashyap said they will play to get full three points to bring smiles back to the fans of Aizawl FC.

Kashyap opined, “We are very confident. We have trained according to our plan. We hope to take full advantage of the home match and get the three points.”

“We have no pressure. Usually, we don’t have time to recover as our away matches are tightly scheduled. Travelling is tiresome and the performance of the players dropped as well. Direct entry into the Super Cup is what we aimed for.”