Ancelotti says Napoli will walk off in case of further racial abuse

Napoli will walk of the pitch if there is a repeat of the racial abuse that defender Kalidou Koulibaly suffered during their 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan at San Siro, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday.

The Senegalese lost his temper after being booked for a foul on Matteo Politano in the 81st minute and was sent off for applauding the referee’s decision.

Ancelotti said Napoli had asked three times for the match to be stopped as Koulibaly was subjected to racist chanting from the stands.

“The next time we will stop playing and leave the pitch, even if we have to lose the match,” said Ancelotti, who added that three announcements were made about the chanting but play was not stopped.

“I’m unhappy because three times we asked for the match to be suspended due to the racist chanting against Koulibaly.

“The boy was on edge, he’s an educated footballer who was targetted ... what happened today was bad, not only for us but also for Italian football.

“Koulibaly’s sending-off influenced the match because we were reduced to 10 men.”

There was no immediate comment from Inter.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 04:45 IST