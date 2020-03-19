e-paper
Home / Football / Arsenal give health update on manager Mikel Arteta who tested positive for coronavirus

Arsenal give health update on manager Mikel Arteta who tested positive for coronavirus

The Gunners do not know when they will return to action on the pitch with football in England suspended until at least April 30 due to strict measures on mass gatherings to control the virus.

football Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Arsenal v Olympiacos - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 27, 2020 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts. REUTERS/David Klein - RC289F9A28B5/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has returned to working from home the club confirmed on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus last week. As a result of the Spaniard’s diagnosis, the Arsenal squad were sent into self-isolation for 14 days. “We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.”

The Gunners do not know when they will return to action on the pitch with football in England suspended until at least April 30 due to strict measures on mass gatherings to control the virus.

3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
