Champions League: Atletico Madrid still not through as Mueller snatches draw for Bayern

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 07:28 IST

Atletico Madrid face a nerve-wracking final game to ensure they reach the Champions League knockout stage after they could only draw 1-1 at home to a much-changed Bayern Munich side on Tuesday following a late penalty from Thomas Mueller.

Atleti looked on course for a comfortable victory which would have sealed a place in the last 16 when Joao Felix put them in front in the 26th minute, appearing at the near post to knock in a cross from Marcos Llorente.

But Diego Simeone’s side were unable to add to their lead against Bayern, who rested most of their first-team regulars after qualifying as group winners last week.

Atletico were made to pay for their conservatism when substitute Mueller beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak from the spot in the 86th minute after being felled by defender Felipe.

Atletico are second in Group A with six points and to qualify they now must avoid defeat in their final game at RB Salzburg, who are in third place with four points.

Bayern top the group with 13 points while Lokomotiv Moscow are bottom with three.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)