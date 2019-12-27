e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Football / Barcelona’s Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest list

Barcelona’s Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest list

A crowd of football fans, including many wearing the Barcelona strip, gathered near the entrance as Suarez’s clubmates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived along with Ballon d’Or winner Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

football Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Maldonado, Uruguay
Luis Suarez with wife Sofia Balbi.
Luis Suarez with wife Sofia Balbi.(Twitter)
         

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi have renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded gathering in Uruguay attended by Lionel Messi among others. The celebration to mark 10 years of marriage took place in a luxury tourist complex near the coastal city of Maldonado, about 130 km (80 miles) east of the capital Montevideo.

A crowd of football fans, including many wearing the Barcelona strip, gathered near the entrance as Suarez’s clubmates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived along with Ballon d’Or winner Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Brazilian star Neymar was also there, local media said.

Uruguay striker Suarez and Balbi exchanged “rings inscribed with their respective names, made from white gold and diamonds”, according to a statement.

The couple met when Suarez was 14 and started seeing each other soon afterwards. They were married in 2009 and have three children.

tags
top news
Quirkonomics: Spending slows, so why are borrowings up
Quirkonomics: Spending slows, so why are borrowings up
‘Not a bad thing’: VK Singh on Army chief’s comment on anti-CAA protests
‘Not a bad thing’: VK Singh on Army chief’s comment on anti-CAA protests
In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country
In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country
BCCI twisting facts: PCB explains why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
BCCI twisting facts: PCB explains why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘He came like an angel’: UP cop rescued by ‘Haji Saab’ during anti-CAA protest
‘He came like an angel’: UP cop rescued by ‘Haji Saab’ during anti-CAA protest
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s traditional tribal dance at Chhattisgarh event
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s traditional tribal dance at Chhattisgarh event
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdaySalman Khan’s birthday bashGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News