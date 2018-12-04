Cesar Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract

Cesar Azplicueta has signed a new contract to commit his future to Chelsea until 2022, the Premier League club announced.

Azpilicueta is into his seventh season at Chelsea having joined from Marseille in 2012, and he has developed into a vital player at the club.

The Spain international initially signed as a right-back, but over the years he has also been deployed to great effect across Chelsea’s backline.

Azpilicueta’s versatility has been a major part of his success at Chelsea, helping him to thrive regardless of whether playing in a three or four-man defence.

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced players in Chelsea’s squad and looks set to continue at Stamford Bridge well into his thirties.

“I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea,” the Osasuna youth product told Chelsea’s official website.

“Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best.

“Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs.”

Azpilicueta has been Chelsea captain this season with Gary Cahill out of favour, and club director Marina Granovskaia paid tribute to the Spaniard.

“Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years,” she said.

Delighted to be a blue until 2022. Since I arrived in 2012, my desire has been always to give my best and fight for this club, and now more than ever, I feel the responsibility to bring more success to this family.



WE WILL KEEP THE BLUE FLAG FLYING HIGH !



💙 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/qbUDDAjfpS — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) December 4, 2018

“His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad’s most influential players.

“This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success.”

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:19 IST