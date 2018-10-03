Champions League: Dybala scores hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Turin, Italy, Oct 2, 2018 (AFP) - Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus shrugged off Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence with a 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday to go top of Group H ahead of Manchester United who were held goalless at home by Valencia.

The suspended Ronaldo watched from the stands after his red card during the Italian side’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the first round of games.

But Dybala, who has been overshadowed since the arrival of Ronaldo from Real Madrid, ran riot in his first European appearance this season, volleying in the opener following a Leonardo Bonucci long ball after five minutes.

He doubled his account on 33 minutes when he picked up a rebound from a Blaise Matuidi shot, with Juan Cuadrado setting up the Argentine for his third on 69 minutes.

The Swiss champions played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Guinean centre-back Mohamed Ali Camara was sent off for a second yellow card provoked by Dybala.

“I wanted to have a game like this,” said 24-year-old Dybala.

“Obviously, a player always wants to play. Last season I had the opposite, as I started with a lot of goals and then lost my way a little.

“Being left out made me work harder and get back into shape, so I am taking full advantage of that now.”

Juventus confirmed their 100 percent record after nine games this season -- seven league games and two in the Champions League.

“We were without Cristiano, and at times it is easier with him in the side, but we have to be a great team both with and without him,” added the Argentine.

It was Young Boys’ second defeat from two group games after they lost their opener 3-0 at home to Manchester United, who were held 0-0 by Valencia at Old Trafford.

Juventus have six points from two games with United on four and Valencia on one.

“Conceding a goal after five minutes made things even more difficult,” said the Swiss side’s coach Gerardo Seoane.

“It was a difficult match for us. We saw the difference between the two teams.”

Dybala shone, but so too did his teammates, with Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic and Federico Bernardeschi on form as The Old Lady of Turin had too much talent for Young Boys to go two points clear in their group.

The Swiss risked going back to Bern with an even heavier defeat, with Bernardeschi missing a chance after quarter of an hour and a Bonucci late header just off target.

A penalty should have been awarded for a foul by Steve von Bergen on Dybala four minutes after the break, just after the Argentine again hit the post.

With the game in the bag, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri stuck to his game plan, bringing on Germany’s Sami Khedira for the last 20 minutes to help him back to fitness after injury, while 18-year-old forward Moise Kean also came off the bench.

“After our (Serie A) win over Napoli (on Saturday), there could have been a drop in motivation,” said Allegri.

“But we quickly unlocked the game and it made everything easier.

“Dybala had a great game. He was there to finish off a lot of moves. He progresses, he plays more, but we have a very large squad and I have to take advantage of all the qualities of this squad.

“(Ronaldo) and Dybala are the two players with the most goals in their feet in this team.”

Next up for Juve is a double-header against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, with a trip to Old Trafford first on October 23.

“Juve manage all aspects of the game ... they are a team who are already built to go all the way,” warned Seoane.

“Manchester United have great potential but still need to progress.”

