Chelsea remain unbeaten as Arsenal are held by Crystal Palace

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley and Willian scored in a 4-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Blues made light work of Burnley in Eden Hazard’s absence – the Belgian missing with a back problem – as a devastating attacking display saw off the Clarets and moved Maurizio Sarri’s side up to second in the table, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Barkley’s deft pass in the 22nd minute set Morata up for Chelsea’s opener and the England international scored in his third consecutive Premier League game 12 minutes into the second half to put the game beyond Sean Dyche’s side.

Willian added a third after 62 minutes with a wonderful finish from distance and Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored his fourth in two games as Chelsea cruised to a victory that leaves Burnley languishing in 15th.

Arsenal Held

Luka Milivojevic twice held his nerve from the penalty spot as Granit Xhaka went from hero to zero in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Palace captain was denied from 12 yards by Jordan Pickford in last weekend’s defeat at Everton but stepped up to put Roy Hodgson’s struggling side ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Wayne Hennessey could only touch Xhaka’s venomous free-kick into the top corner six minutes after the restart and the Palace goalkeeper just failed to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from turning home his ninth of the season at the back post.

The ball was turned Aubameyang’s way when Alexandre Lacazette clearly handled a right-wing corner, meaning there was a sense of justice being done when Xhaka - playing in an unfamiliar left-back role - crudely brought down Wilfried Zaha and Milivojevic denied Arsenal a 12th consecutive win.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 22:56 IST