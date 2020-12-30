e-paper
Home / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to bag best men’s player award in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to bag best men’s player award in Dubai

Ronaldo did not win the Ballon d'Or this year, finishing behind Lionel Messi who bagged it for the record sixth time and Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

football Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dubai
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes with their awards.
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes with their awards.(REUTERS)
         

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year by winning the best men’s player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards here.

Ronaldo did not win the Ballon d’Or this year, finishing behind Lionel Messi who bagged it for the record sixth time and Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

But the 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation, got his fourth successive prize at the awards after helping his club Juventus claim the 2018-19 Serie A title in his first season in Italy while also playing a key role in Portugal winning the Nations League.

“Honoured to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!” he tweeted.

England international Lucy Bronze was awarded the best women’s player of the year, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named the best manager.

