e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Definitely a shock’: Bournemouth goalkeeper confirms testing positive for coronavirus

‘Definitely a shock’: Bournemouth goalkeeper confirms testing positive for coronavirus

22-year-old Ramsdale is only the second Premier League player to confirm testing positive for the virus after Watford’s Adrian Mariappa.

football Updated: May 26, 2020 13:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Fans stop the match ball after it is kicked into the stands.
Fans stop the match ball after it is kicked into the stands. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said he is in a state of shock after testing positive for coronavirus recently. This comes after the Premier League side had confirmed that an unnamed player is one of two new coronavirus positive cases discovered by the latest round of tests.

22-year-old Ramsdale is only the second Premier League player to confirm testing positive for the virus after Watford’s Adrian Mariappa.

“It’s definitely a shock. I’ve not been in contact with anybody and I’ve now got it,” Ramsdale was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I’m showing no symptoms so the fact that a healthy young person could potentially have it is definitely scary and worrying.

“It’s obviously not great that I’ve got it but it’s good that I’m showing no symptoms. It’s one of those things that has unfortunately happened and happened to me,” he added.

The Premier League had earlier said that 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The clubs have been allowed to start small-group training after the top-flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to the virus outbreak.

tags
top news
‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In