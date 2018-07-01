FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark live updates: CRO, DEN level 1-1

Group D winners Croatia in the fourth Rd of 16 clash against Group C runners-up Denmark in Novgorod on Sunday. Croatia were imperious in the group stages winning all three of their games including an impressive 3-0 win over two-time champions Argentina. Denmark on the other hand had to eke out results to ensure making it into the knockout stages. Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic will present significant danger to Denmark and keeping them quiet will be key to progression. Christian Eriksen along with Yussuf Poulsen will be danger men for the Scandinavians. Get live score and updates of Croatia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

00:50 hrs IST: Denmark try to conjure something up through Thomas Delaney but once again it comes to nothing. We might be in for another shootout.

00:47 hrs IST: An hour gone and apart from the first few minutes there has been nothing to speak off.

00:44 hrs IST: Good cross into the Croatia box, it’s well defended initially by Vida but Martin Braithwaite his effort from the followup wide. he really should have done better.

00:41 hrs IST: Croatia trying to make things happen but Denmark doing well to keep them at bay.

00:39 hrs IST: Most of the game is being played in midfield just an occasional glimpse of half a chance.

00:33 hrs IST: Back underway, one change for Denmark, Schone on for Christensen

00:17 hrs IST: Half-time and both teams are level.

00:14 hrs IST: Ivan Rakitic with an effort this time, unfortunately it goes straight to Schmeichel .

00:12 hrs IST: POST!!! Christian Eriksen effort just clips the angle of post and bar! That was a cheeky effort by Tottenham Hotspur magician.

00:08 hrs IST: AND ALMOST! Dejan Loveren is inches away from putting the ball in goal but it’s not to be. Croatia have been growing into the game.

00:04 hrs IST: Nothing much happening in the game right now. A couple of speculative efforts distance but nothing troubling goalkeepers.

23:59 hrs IST: Three chances in quick succession for Croatia. First one is a strike from distance then Ante Rebic tests Schmeichel and then Perisic blasts over the bar. That was close.

23:56 hrs IST: End to end there for a minute but the defenders remain vigilant and the scoreline remains unaltered.

23:52 hrs IST: Denmark makes strides in Croatia half and a Eriksen strike deflects away for a corner. The corner comes to nothing.

23:48 hrs IST: Big Penalty shout from Croatia as Mario Mandzukic is hauled down in the penalty box but referee from Argentina says NO!

23:45 hrs IST: Croatia have now settled down and look comfortable, Denmark looking to ride out this phase.

23:40 hrs IST: Freekick to Croatia and Ivan Perisic tries to go for it, but it deflects for a corner.

23:34 hrs IST: GOAL!!!!! And Croatia reply almost immediately, Mario Mandzukic with the goal in the 4th minute. 1-1 in Novgorod .

23:32 hrs IST: GOAL!!!!! Denmark take the lead against Croatia! Jorgensen with the goal in the second minute.

23:26 hrs IST: National anthems are being sung now, Croatia first! followed by Denmark

23:24 hrs IST: Two teams are on the pitch, time for national anthems soon!

23:19 hrs IST: Even though Russia got the better of Spain earlier, both Croatia and Denmark will fancy their chances against them.

23:11 hrs IST:The match will most likely be won and lost in midfield, Luka Modric and Christian Eriksen will be key to how their teams perform in the match.

22:47 hrs IST: The team news is in, this is how the two teams will line up ,

Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic. Subs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Kramaric, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric, Lovre Kalinic.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Knudsen, Kjaer, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite. Subs: Lossl, Krohn-Dehli, Vestergaard, Kvist, Nicolai Jorgensen, Dolberg, Fischer, Larsen, Lerager, Schone, Sisto, Ronnow.

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Denmark and Croatia have played each other on five occasions with both teams winning two and drawing one.

The winner of the match between two European sides will take on Russia in the quarter final in Sochi on Saturday.