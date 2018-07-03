FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 Colombia vs England live updates: ENG start strong

England chase their first win in a tournament knock-out match for 12 years when they take on Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 in Moscow on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate’s England team are the only former champions left in the competition following the shock exit of Spain and they finished second in Group H with two wins from three matches. On the other hand, Columbia topped their group with a narrow win over Senegal in their final game. Follow live updates from Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 here.

23:40 hrs IST: Three early corners for England but Colombia are looking quite lethal on counter-attack. This is guaranteed to be an exciting game considering the calibre of both the teams.

23:36 hrs IST: A curling free-kick from Ashley Young but Colombian keeper David Ospina was up to the task. Good start by the England side who are looking for the early goal.

23:33 hrs IST: England rested a huge part of their team in the last group stage game against Belgium. That tactic has not worked for Belgium and Croatia -- both of whom struggled to start their matches well.

23:30 hrs IST: The match is officially underway!

23:27 hrs IST: The winner of the Colombia-England game will advance to a quarterfinal match against Sweden.

23:24 hrs IST: The injured James Rodriguez is not fit enough to be a substitute for Colombia against England. The official FIFA team sheet lists Rodriguez as “absent” and he is not among the Colombians warming up for the World Cup round of 16 game at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

23:17 hrs IST: England are looking to win their first knockout game at a major tournament since reaching the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

23:11 hrs IST: Ruben Loftus Cheek stands down as England revert to the lineup that began their World Cup campaign in the 2-1 victory over Tunisia after fielding a second-string side in the defeat by Belgium in their final group game.Midfielder Fabian Delph, who returned home to attend the birth of his third child, was listed as absent.

23:07 hrs IST: Now, a look at the starting XI for England -- Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones; Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (capt).

23:01 hrs IST: Dele Alli is back in England’s lineup for the World Cup round of 16 game against Colombia after missing two games with injury.

22:57 hrs IST: A look at the Colombia starting XI -- David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Wilmar Barrios, Carlos Sanchez; Juan Cuadrado, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jefferson Lerma; Radamel Falcao (capt).

22:52 hrs IST: Big news ahead of the match -- James Rodriguez will not start for Colombia against England in the World Cup Round of 16 because of a calf muscle injury.

22:48 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the Round of 16 match between England and Colombia. The winner of this game will face Sweden in the next round after they defeat Switzerland earlier in the day.

England, who won the World Cup in 1966, have a dreadful record in major tournaments, and have not won a knockout match since they beat Ecuador in the 2006 World Cup.

The winner of this match will take on Sweden in the quarterfinals of the tournament.