Former Denmark footballer tests positive for coronavirus

Thomas Kahlenberg, who has been put in quarantine, recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam and attended a football match on Sunday, according to Danish club Brondby.

football Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Copenhagen
File image of former Denmark player Thomas Kahlenberg
File image of former Denmark player Thomas Kahlenberg(Getty Images)
         

A former professional soccer player who represented Denmark at the 2010 World Cup has tested positive for the virus that is spreading around the world.

Thomas Kahlenberg, who has been put in quarantine, recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam and attended a soccer match on Sunday, according to Danish club Brondby. The team from suburban Copenhagen said Thursday that 13 people have been placed in home quarantine following the game against Lyngby.

In a separate statement, Lyngby said three of its players — Martin Ornskov, Kasper Jorgensen and Patrick da Silva — had been “in contact” with Kahlenberg and have been sent home in quarantine.

Health authorities in Denmark are looking for other people who have been in “direct physical contact” with Kahlenberg, who Brondby said is “doing well according to circumstances and is in good spirit.”

Brondby club official Carsten V. Jensen said the club is urging fans who may have been in direct physical contact with Kahlenberg to call the club “so that health authorities can contact them directly and assess whether quarantine is justified.”

Brondby said Kahlenberg had met with fans and but also had been with members of the club, including defender Joel Kabongo, assistant coach Martin Retov and CEO Ole Palma.

Details of his trip to Amsterdam were not immediately known.

Kahlenberg played 47 times for Denmark, including all three group games at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and scored five goals in his international career. He started and finished his professional career with Brondby but also played for German club Wolfsburg and French clubs Auxerre and Evian.

