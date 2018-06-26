Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick handed three-year jail term in graft case, gets bail

Subhas Bhowmick, former footballer who represented India, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, was handed a three-year jail term in a graft case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kolkata on Monday. However, he was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs.1 lakh on grounds of his physical ailments.

"We will make an appeal to a higher court against the CBI court order. The CBI court has directed to move the court by September 18,” said the ex-footballer’s counsel Sanjay Dasgupta.

READ | Switzerland players escape bans over goal celebrations at FIFA World Cup 2018

Bhowmick was arrested on December 2, 2005, by the anti-corruption cell of the agency. He was caught red-handed accepting Rs.1.5 lakh from the representative of a Kolkata-based company that was a part of Rs.4 lakh he demanded in return for certain favours. At that point of time, besides being the coach of East Bengal, he was also a superintendent of Central Excise.

Bhowmick was famous both as a striker in the 1970s and as a coach later on. Apart from playing for the big two clubs of Kolkata, he was a coach of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Salgaocar andMohammedan Sporting.

Around 4:45 pm on December 2, 2005, when Bhowmick reached the spot along with two inspectors of Central Excise, CBI sleuths, who were waiting for him, caught him red-handed accepting the cash from the representatives of a Kolkata-based company.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2018 matches penalties record before knockout rounds

Bhowmik tried to resist them and also punched one of the officers the agency.Then CBI framed charges against Bhowmick under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 that deals with public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act.

The maximum punishment for this offence is imprisonment for seven years.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that footballers were arrested on various charges in Bengal. In November 2004, East Bengal footballersSashthi Duley and Dipankar Roy were arrested by Bengal police for giving shelter to notorious anti-social‘hathkata’ Dilip.

In March 2008,Brazilian footballer and Mohun Bagan striker Jose Ramirez Barreto was arrested at Kolkata airport on charges of smuggling foreign currency of $20,500.