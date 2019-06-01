Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 01, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Former Spain and Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes killed in car crash

Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal before spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was 35 and on the books with second tier Spanish club Extremadura.

football Updated: Jun 01, 2019 17:06 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
Spain,Arsenal,Jose Antonio Reyes
File image of former Spain striker Jose Antonio Reyes(Reuters)

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car crash, his hometown club Sevilla said on Saturday.

Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal before spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was 35 and on the books with second tier Spanish club Extremadura.

((More to follow))

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 17:03 IST

tags

more from football
trending topics