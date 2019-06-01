Former Spain and Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes killed in car crash

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car crash, his hometown club Sevilla said on Saturday.

Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal before spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was 35 and on the books with second tier Spanish club Extremadura.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 17:03 IST