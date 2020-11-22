e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Gerard Piqué likely out for several months because of knee injury

Gerard Piqué likely out for several months because of knee injury

Piqué got injured on Saturday in the second half of Barcelona’s 1-0 loss at Atlético Madrid, its first against the Madrid rival in the Spanish league in more than a decade

football Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique(Twitter)
         

Gerard Piqué is expected to be sidelined for several months because of a right knee injury.

Barcelona said on Sunday that Piqué has a grade-three sprain of his internal lateral ligament and a partial injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The club did not say how long the defender is expected to be sidelined, but similar injuries tend to require months of recovery time.

Piqué got injured on Saturday in the second half of Barcelona’s 1-0 loss at Atlético Madrid, its first against the Madrid rival in the Spanish league in more than a decade. His knee bent inward after Atlético forward Ángel Correa fell on his leg.

Piqué had to be helped off the field and was taken straight to the changing room. Barcelona said after initial exams on Saturday that Piqué had a sprained knee.

Barcelona also lost Sergi Roberto due to injury in Saturday’ match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The club said he has a right thigh muscle rupture and will be sidelined for about two months.

The loss to Atlético kept Barcelona in the middle of league standings after eight matches.

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In