I-League club from Delhi could be announced next week: AIFF

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:43 IST

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Monday revealed that the first I-league club from national capital Delhi could be announced as early as next week. Das made the significant announcement hours after AIFF president Praful Patel said Delhi could see two I-League teams in the upcoming season of the league.

“Delhi could see the announcement of an I-League club next week,” Das said.

AIFF recently invited bids from non-I-League cities, including Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, to take part in the 2020-21 season. The previous season of the league saw 11 clubs, including AIFF’s developmental outfit Indian Arrows, take part in the competition.

However, reigning champions Mohun Bagan have merged with ATK and will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the upcoming season.

“Clubs from Delhi will be a reality soon in Hero I-league and there may be two teams from Delhi. I am personally looking into this aspect and no doubt Delhi football deserves a big focus being the capital city,” Patel said during a programme organised by Football Delhi to mark the 36th birthday of India captain Sunil Chhetri.

He also highlighted the progress the AIFF has made over the last decade while emphasising on the need to “professionalise the sport”.

“We have come a long way. Globally FIFA now acknowledges that Indian football has to be supported and strengthened for the sport to grow in the region. FIFA and AFC have made it clear that football has to be commercially viable and it has to support the overall ecosystem around it,” he said.

“That is why it is important to professionalise the sport. The Hero I-League was the first step towards that. Now, the Hero ISL has taken it further and made more additions to Indian football.”

Chhetri said he received the “best birthday gift” when Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the formation of five zonal committees to hunt talent across the country.

“I am really honoured to have my birthday celebrated as Delhi Football Day. It is like a dream, when you start playing, you never dream that your birthday will be made so special and for that I am really thankful to Football Delhi,” Chhetri said.

“Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju making a commitment here to locate every football talent in India and if every talent is identified and nurtured, well then half of the problem of Indian football is solved. It is the best birthday gift I can ask for.”

The skipper added that in a vast country like India, finding talent is not an issue. “Talent is not the problem here. We could have plenty of Olympic gold medals. I know how hard the AIFF works to get a bigger pool of players. It is very important to give the young talented players the right food, training and so on. When all this is done, it can be a monumental growth,” he said.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said the state association was delighted to receive such an overwhelming response.

“It was very encouraging to hear from the distinguished speakers the potential of Indian football in general and Delhi football in particular,” he said. “It was a perfect way to celebrate the birthday of Sunil Chhetri and we are honoured by the overwhelming response and attention Delhi football is receiving through this E-Summit.”