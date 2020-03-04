e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / I-League: Danish header helps Real Kashmir win against Neroca FC

I-League: Danish header helps Real Kashmir win against Neroca FC

Danish’s header in the 42nd minute was enough for Kashmir to move to 22 points from 14 matches. Neroca remained at the 10th spot, with 15 points from 15 games, and remain in a battle to avoid relegation.

football Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
Real Kashmir in action.
Real Kashmir in action.(Twitter)
         

Local hero Danish Farooq’s first-half strike propelled Real Kashmir to the third spot in the I-League standings with a 1-0 victory over Neroca FC in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Danish’s header in the 42nd minute was enough for Kashmir to move to 22 points from 14 matches.

Neroca remained at the 10th spot, with 15 points from 15 games, and remain in a battle to avoid relegation.

Kashmir were dominant from the first whistle at the TRC Ground.

Their initial pressure forced Ousmane Diawara to barge into his own teammate while trying to avoid a goal scoring situation for RKFC.

He was red carded for the high boot foul in the 11th minute. But surprisingly the referee overturned his decision.

The home team weren’t much perturbed and kept looking for an opening, getting it just before the stroke of half time.

An unmarked Danish Farooq nodded home a Chesterpoul Lyngdoh centre in the 42nd minute. Danish came perilously close to doubling his team’s lead at the fag end of the first half.

But his lobbed attempt was somehow kept out by Neroca goalkeeper. RKFC kept up the pressure on Neroca after the break.

They got a good opportunity to extend their dominance in the 70th minute when Danish took a quick turn after being released by Kallum Higginbotham. But his shot went straight to the Neroca goalkeeper.

Sandeep Chattoo, co-owner of Real Kashmir said: “It was an emphatic win after a surprise draw on last Saturday. The win was important for lifting the morale of the team.”

RKFC’s next match is at their home against Kolkata giants East Bengal on March 9.

tags
top news
On visit to Delhi school gutted in riots, Rahul Gandhi says the school was destroyed by hate and violence
On visit to Delhi school gutted in riots, Rahul Gandhi says the school was destroyed by hate and violence
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
As coronavirus scare looms, UNICEF tweets video of ‘handwashing dance’
As coronavirus scare looms, UNICEF tweets video of ‘handwashing dance’
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News