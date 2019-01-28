I-League: Real Kashmir beat Chennai City FC 1-0

Real Kashmir upstaged Chennai City FC for the second time and kept themselves in title contention with a 1-0 victory over the table-toppers in a crucial I-League match in Srinagar on Monday.

Ivorian striker Gnohere Krizo struck in the 81st minute to send the home supporters who braved the near freezing temperature at the TRC ground into wild celebrations.

Real Kashmir dominated throughout the match with a lot of shots at the opposition goal while Chennai had far fewer attempts at the home side goal.

Real Kashmir had defeated Chennai with the same margin in the first leg in Coimbatore in December last.

With Monday’s win, Real Kashmir joined Churchill Brothers at second spot with 28 points each from 14 matches. Chennai are still on top of the league table with 30 points from 14 matches.

